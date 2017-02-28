Alderon announces reboot of Kami mine project in Labrador West

Alderon Iron Ore Corp. has announced it is rebooting the Kami mine project as market conditions improve.

The company’s CEO says the project intends to use the depleted pit at the shuttered Wabush Scully Mine as part of the project.

“The completion of the [preliminary economic assessment] marks the beginning of the re-boot of the Kami Project in the new economic environment for iron ore,” said Mark Morabito, Chairman and CEO of Alderon.

“The Company has completed the economic analysis using an iron ore price assumption that is well below the current spot price, adjusted for 65% iron content and low impurities. The Wabush Scully Mine, which was operated from 1965-2014, is depleted of economic ore reserves.

“The Kami Project can utilize the depleted pit at Wabush as a tailings solution and bring much needed jobs and economic development to the region with a 29-month construction period, followed by a 24-year mine life. The PEA demonstrates that the capital and operating costs of the Kami Project have been significantly reduced in the current environment and the project has attractive economics at an iron ore price that is well below the current spot price.”