The RCMP are investigating the drowning of a man near Natuashish.

At about 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 13, police responded to a call of a boating accident near the shore of Natuashish. The investigation has revealed a boating party had left the old dock at Daniel Rattle to return to Nain when a man ended up in the water. A passenger was able to pull the 32-year-old man from Nain from the water but attempts to save him were unsuccessful.

Police say no life jackets were worn by the boating party and there were no life jackets in the boat. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor.