The St. John’s international airport serves over a million people every year, and now they’ll be adding a couple of new greeters to welcome them.
NTV’s Ben Cleary has the story.
-Advertisement-
[cm_ad_changer group_id="1" linked_banner="1"]
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.