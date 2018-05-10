Two residents from this province have been named to the Order of Canada, including local musician and writer Alan Doyle.

Nearly 100 Canadians were honoured in Ottawa today by the governor general. Doyle was given the order for his work which has helped revitalize and popularize traditional Newfoundland folk music for new generations. The other Newfoundlander who received the order is, Joyce Churchill of Portugal Cove-St. Philips a dedicated nurse and advocate for the autism community.