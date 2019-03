The verdict is in. Al Potter has been found guilty of first-degree murder for the stabbing death of Dale Porter in North River in 2014.

The jury delivered the verdict just after 11:30 a.m. Friday after four days of deliberations. Potter was sentenced to life imprisonment, a mandatory sentencing for first degree murder. He will not be eligible for parole for 25 years.

Potter stabbed Porter to death outside his North River home almost five years ago.