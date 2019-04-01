A 56-year-old man convicted last month of first degree murder has filed a notice that he is appealing his conviction.

In March, a jury found Al Potter guilty of first-degree murder for the death of Dale Porter in 2014. Porter was stabbed to death outside his North River home five years ago. Potter claimed self-defense but the jury ruled otherwise.

In their application to appeal, Potter’s lawyers says the verdict is unreasonable and is not supported by the evidence. They also say the judge was wrong a number of times, including allowing the jury to even consider first degree as a possible verdict. They also claim the judge’s summary of the evidence was biased towards the Crown and that he failed to dismiss a juror who worked with the victim’s sister.