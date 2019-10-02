Airbnb’s have been revolutionizing the hospitality industry. They’re so popular that they’re booked up. Now, St. John’s City Hall is looking to level the playing field. NTV’s Jodi Cooke reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.