A Quebec airline has gone out of business several months after a float plane crash in Labrador that killed seven men.

Air Saguenay says it will not resume operations next year and is selling off its facilities and equipment. The main reason is the end of Quebec’s caribou hunt, a serious blow to a regional airline that operates seasonally and serves mostly remote, northern locations.

The airline is also being sued by the family of a fishing guide who died in the Labrador crash. The suit alleges negligence and breach of contractual duties. The family claims the crash was likely caused by the pilot’s alleged substandard flying skills as well as improperly maintained equipment. The allegations have not been proven in court.

Three bodies along with the wreckage were never recovered. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it could not conduct a full investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

The lawsuit was also a factor in the decision to close the airline. About 50 people will lose their jobs.