Air Canada says it will unite two lovebirds in Newfoundland. C.J. Poirier is form Michigan. Last year he struck up an online relationship with Beca Warren of Corner Brook. The two have never met face-to-face, but Air Canada offered to fly Poirier to Newfoundland for free if he could get 530,000 retweets. Air Canada announced Friday that Poirier reached his goal, thanks to some celebrity help, and told him to pack his bags for Deer Lake on Monday.

