A win tonight and the St. John’s IceCaps get another chance at the Syracuse Crunch in the playoff’s first round. A loss and it’s a good-bye to the AHL in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The ‘Caps head into Game 4 of the Calder Cup Playoffs Friday night facing elimination, down in the series 2-1 to the Crunch. A win would secure a fifth and deciding game Saturday night.

A loss either Friday or Saturday would spell the end of 20 years of professional hockey in St. John’s.

The IceCaps jumped out to an early one-game series lead last weekend. St. John’s followed up by blowing a late 3-1 lead in game two’s heartbreaking double over time loss in what could potentially be the last professional hockey game the province has seen.

Game 4’s puck drop is slated for 8:30 p.m. Newfoundland time in Syracuse. If needed, Game 5 will go ahead Saturday night in Syracuse with the same start time.