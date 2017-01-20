Afternoon Weather Update (1/20/17)

Latest model data suggests lower snowfall amounts than it was looking 24 hours. It’s now looking like the heaviest snow will remain offshore, with lighter, but still significant, amounts onshore. The highest snowfall amounts will be found on the northeast Avalon / Metro and parts of the Southern Shore, where 25-35 cm of snow will fall. Lesser amounts will be found to the south and west.

Strong winds will still generate blizzard conditions later Friday night through much of Saturday. Gusts will be nearing 100 km/h which will create lots of blowing and drifting.

