Firefighters were called to a home on Long Pond Road shortly after 2:00 pm this afternoon.

Upon arriving on the scene they were met by flames and smoke.

The fire appears to have started near the front of the house and travelled up onto the attic.

Firefighters had to cut several holes in the roof to the blaze.

Four people were at home at the time all were able to escape prior to firefighters arriving on the scene.

There is no word as to the cause of the fire.