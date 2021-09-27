Firefighters were called to a home on Belfast Street shortly after 2 p.m. Monday.

The homeowner had just returned home and encountered heavy smoke when he opened his door. He immediately closed the door and called 911.

Firefighters were on the scene within minutes and found the house fully filled with smoke. They say the fire appears to have been burning for some time before being discovered.

The fire was burned through the floor between the basement and the main floor, but there were no injuries as the house was empty at the time.

There is word on the cause of the fire.