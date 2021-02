The advance polls are now open in the Newfoundland and Labrador provincial election.

The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Newfoundland time, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in most of Labrador. Voting locations can be found on Elections NL’s website here or by calling 1-877-729-7987 (toll-free).

The deadline for Elections NL to receive mail-in ballots has been extended to Thursday, Feb. 11, at 4 p.m. Election Day is Saturday, Feb. 13.