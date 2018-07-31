The drug company Pfizer is warning those who rely on EpiPen’s for severe allergy sufferers, that a shortage at the manufacturer could put people at risk nation-wide this summer.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.