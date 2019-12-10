Rescue NL is asking for your help. A blind puppy needs saving.

He has a debilitating condition that requires expensive surgery in order to survive.

Like many dogs, Chaos loves playing in the snow. This little pup, though, was born without eyes. Nancy White takes care of Chaos. She says he is a happy dog who loves playing outside and chasing squirrels.

Right now Chaos is in a lot of pain and was recently diagnosed with a hip issue. For now he is responding well to his medication, but soon the pain medication will no longer help. Surgery is needed.

It will cost $6,000 for the operation, money neither White nor Rescue NL has. Without it, his future is bleak. He is not expected to see his first birthday next year.

Rescue NL, a group that helps animals in need, is holding a fundraiser this weekend at Pet Valu in Paradise to help Chaos. He will be there to meet people and they are offering items for sale as well. About $1,000 has already been raised for the little pup.

There are hopes the weekend fundraiser will help them reach their goal and give Chaos a new lease on life.