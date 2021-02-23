Newfoundland and Labrador has 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, all of them in the Eastern Health region.

2 under 20 years of age;

1 between 20-39 years of age;

8 between 40-49 years of age;

2 between 50-59 years of age;

1 between 60-69 years of age; and,

1 70 years of age and above.

Ten are female and five are male.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine. There are no new or outstanding presumptive positive cases.

There are 372 active cases of COVID-19. The regional breakdown of the 372 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 363

Central Health – 4

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1

Western Health – 4

There have been 50 new recoveries in the Eastern Health region since yesterday. This means 576 people have recovered from the virus.

Five people are in hospital. Of these patients, two are in intensive care. To date, 109,540 people have been tested.

People are reminded that they can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

Public Health is asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 7484 that departed Toronto on Thursday, February 18, 2021, and arrived in Deer Lake on Friday, February 19, 2021, to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, passengers can complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.