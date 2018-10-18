After just three weeks of freedom, 21-year-old Jesse Lewis is back behind bars today after being charged this morning in connection with that horrific crash and carjacking in the city’s north end.

The driver says Lewis demanded for her to get out, but she refused to do so until she got the three children out of the vehicle first. The victim says Lewis threatened to drive off with the children in the car, using a screwdriver to threaten the woman who was driving the car with her two grandchildren and a friend’s child, ages 1-3. The victim says she didn’t think it (the weapon) was real but refused to give up. Lewis was only released from custody last month after being acquitted of shooting his neighbor. However, he was found guilty of driving offenses, including getting gas and not paying for it. At that time, three years ago, he led police on a high speed chase, forcing them to use a spike belt to stop him. Yesterday, they had to again use a spike belt to end a chase after Lewis is said to have crashed the car on Thorburn Road, a car he allegedly had stolen. He fled and carjacked a second vehicle while fleeing the city. Police had been looking for him after receiving multiple reports of reckless driving, near misses and several collisions. He is also accused of attempting to ram several marked police cars.

Lewis remains in custody, pending a court appearance set for Monday. He is expected to be sentenced on unrelated driving offenses in Supreme Court later this month.