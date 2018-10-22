Jesse Lewis, who is awaiting sentencing on a number of driving-related offenses, was arrested last week after allegedly crashing a stolen car on Thorburn Road in St. John’s, and carjacking a second vehicle that had four people inside – including three small children.

Today, he was charged with assaulting three correctional officers this morning, as well as threatening to get the gun he used to shoot Bernard Mason and use it in a Marysvale Bar after the owner refused to hand over the cash.

Lewis was initially charged with 25 offences from last week’s crime spree, and was scheduled to have a bail hearing this morning.

Emotions ran high and families clashed in provincial court today as 21-year-old Jesse Lewis expressed his intentions to plead not guilty to all charges against him.

However, additional charges were laid today against Lewis. They include kidnapping, the theft of two vehicles, assault on several people, including police offices with a vehicle or with a screw driver. He’s also charged with leaving the scene of a number of accidents, flight from police and dangerous driving. Last Wednesday, Lewis is reported to have began his crime spree in Conception Harbour, stealing a vehicle that he later crashed – but not before he stole gas from a station in Norris Arm and beer from a Conception Harbour store. After carjacking a second car off Thorburn Road – which had three children inside as well as their grandmother – he again stole gas before heading west, back to Conception Harbour were police eventually used a spike belt to bring him to a stop.

Lewis is expected to be sentenced on unrelated driving offenses next month. He remains in custody on the latest charges.