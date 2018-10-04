The 21-year-old woman accused of holding up a bank on Water Street in St. John’s last year is expected to be sentenced for the robbery at the end of the month.

It is alleged that Kristina Chernenko used a rock to hold up the Scotia Bank last November.

Fleeing the scene she ran into the arms of a provincial court judge, spilling her loot on the ground.

She had elected to proceed to trial in Supreme Court with a judge and jury. Today, she abandoned those plans – re-electing to have her matter heard in provincial court where she said she plans to plead guilty.

Sentencing has been set for Oct. 30.