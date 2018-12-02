An accident late Saturday night closed Old Topsail Road for a period of time. Rescue personnel were called to the area of the Anges Pratt Home shortly after 11 p.m. to find the driver and lone occupant trapped inside a vehicle on its side.

Once firefighters broke out the rear window, the man was able to crawl out on his own. It appears the vehicle was westbound on Old Topsail Road when the driver lost control, went up on an embankment, struck a speed-limit sign and rolled over, with the vehicle sliding on its side for several metres. The driver, a 40-year-old, has been arrested for impaired driving and failing the breathalyzer. He was also served with several traffic tickets and his vehicle was seized. He is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Injuries do not appear to be serious.