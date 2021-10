Two people have been sent to hospital after a collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Paddy’s Pond Monday afternoon.

An eastbound vehicle left the highway around 3 p.m. and travelled a substantial distance through the grass and brush before striking and cracking a utility pole. The car ended up over an embankment, about 30 metres from the edge of the highway.

The two occupants of the car were taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.