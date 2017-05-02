A supply vessel had to return to port Monday after an accident injured several crew members.

The Atlantic Raven made its way back to St. John’s during the supper hour last night where it was met by rescue personal from Eastern Health and the St. John’s Regional Fire Department.

Three men, two in their late twenties, and a third in his forties, were injured when the vessel encountered heavy seas. Two of the men were able to walk to a waiting ambulance, the third, was placed on a backboard. Firefighters had to rig a ladder to the ship use ropes to haul him from the vessel’s work deck to the pier.

All three were then taken to hospital.

None of the injuries are reported to be of a life threatening nature. The Atlantic Raven has returned to sea. The C-NLOPB, the agency that regulates the offshore industry is investigating.