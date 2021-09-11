The Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture is advising of an abnormal salmon mortality event at Mowi’s Marine Harvest Atlantic Canada AQ#1135 site (The Gorge) on the south coast.

Under Newfoundland and Labrador’s aquaculture regulations, abnormal mortality of over 10 per cent must be publicly reported. In this instance, 92,700 fish from a total site number of 900,000 are affected.

Due to power outages resulting from Hurricane Larry, the company is experiencing difficulty posting their public report to the Newfoundland Aquaculture Industry Association Website.

The mortality event resulted from sudden low dissolved oxygen levels at the farm site. The fish are approximately three kilograms in size, and harvesting was scheduled to begin before the end of the year.

Under oversight of the department, the company is taking steps to address the incident. Mitigation measures required by the department include deeper nets and aeration equipment at the site and mortality removal has commenced.