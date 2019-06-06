It might be the sound of the wind in the sails or the lapping of the water. Either way, sailing is therapy. As NTV’s Beth Penney reports, one group is making it easier for everyone to get out on the water.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.