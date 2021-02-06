THE SUMMARY

A strengthening area of low pressure will track near, or over, the southeast Avalon Peninsula on Monday. This low will develop off the coast of New Jersey tomorrow, and will stall out in the North Atlantic to east northeast of Newfoundland on Tuesday. The track and movement of the low bring the potential of heavy snowfall and gusty northeasterly winds to eastern and southeastern Newfoundland. There is also the chance that some areas of the Avalon see a period of mixed precipitation, or even rain, during the day Monday. As always when it comes to the finer details, it will come down to where exactly the low tracks.

The model pictured above (RDPS) suggests the low will track just the southeast of Cape Race. If that is the case, the heaviest snow would be across the northeast Avalon, which includes the Metro and the Avalon Peninsula North. Parts of the Southern Shore would see rain and/or ice pellets mixing it at times during the day Monday before transitioning back to snow Monday evening.

There are other models that have the low track a bit farther north, over the southern Avalon. If that ends up being the case, the heaviest snow would be pushed back across northeastern Newfoundland, to the west of the Avalon Peninsula.

Based on what I’m seeing today, the most likely of the two tracks is the one just southeast of the Avalon… however I’ll be watching the trend closely over the next few days.

This low will be quite strong so the snow will not be limited to eastern areas. In fact, much of the Island will see snow Monday into Tuesday. Amounts will vary, however, from place to place with the highest amounts being east and lowest northwest.

SNOW POTENTIAL

Assuming the current forecast track remains similar over the next couple days, there’s going to be a swath of 15-30 cm of snow from the Burin Peninsula, to the Avalon and northwest across the Bonavista Peninsula. Areas to the west of there will see snow, but amounts generally less than 15 cm. The map above also indicates some heavy snowfall amounts along parts of the West Coast. This is from persistent onshore snow bands that will mainly affect the mountains. Lower elevated will see much less than what is pictured above.

WIND GUSTS

Wind speeds will be reasonably strong Monday afternoon into Tuesday. Gusts will be as high as 80 km/h, with exposed coastal locations seeing gusts as high as 100 km/h along the South Coast, East Coast and northeast coast. The direction will be north northeast turning north northwest.

THE TIMELINE

Early look at timeline | May change as we get closer to Monday

5 AM – 8 AM MONDAY: Snow arrives along the South Coast, Burin/Avalon Pens.

8 AM – 12 PM MONDAY: Light to moderate snowfall across rest of the Island

12 PM – 5 PM MONDAY: Heavy snow arrives south/east, snow cont. elsewhere

5 PM MON – 8 AM TUE: Areas of light to moderate snow east, central & west

WIND SPEEDS: Highest Monday afternoon and night

As always stay tuned for further updates and more detailed forecasts.