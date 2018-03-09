NEWFOUNDLAND FORECAST

TONIGHT

Snow spreads across the Island from south to north overnight as a slug of moisture moves in from the Maritimes. The heaviest snow will fall across southern and eastern areas, including the Metro, between midnight and and 8 AM. Snowfall amounts generally 10-20 cm for the South Coast, Burin Peninsula, Avalon Peninsula and northeast coast. The exception will be on the eastern half of the Avalon, particularly on the east coast and higher elevations, where up to 25 cm will fall. Winds overnight gust in the 80 to 100 km/h from the east. Western areas will see winds as high as 110 km/h. Western and central Newfoundland will see less intense snowfall overnight, with amounts less than 5 cm by daybreak Saturday. The Northern Peninsula will see very little snowfall overnight. Lows near -2.

TOMORROW

Snow will end from south to north in the morning (east) and early afternoon (central and west). The only place the snow will persist through the day will be on the Northern Peninsula, south of St. Anthony. The winds will also calm down through the day tomorrow. Much of the Island, south of the Northern Peninsula, may see some sunny breaks during the afternoon as well! High temperatures near 2 for most areas.

SNOWFALL TOTALS

The map below shows how much snow I’m expecting by Saturday evening. Most will fall tonight into the first half of Saturday. On the eastern Avalon, the highest amounts will be found along the east coast and higher elevations. Areas on the western edge of Conception Bay likely end up on the lower end of the forecast.

Sunday and beyond…

A low moving low will pass south of the Island between Sunday and Tuesday. This will bring more snowfall to much of the Island… however I’m unsure of where exactly it will be. The precipitation bands around the low will be relatively unorganized. So while I can say that some places may pick up an additional 10 to 20 cm of snow between Sunday and later Monday, I’m not sure where exactly that will happen. My best guess would be along the northeast coast and into central at this time. The snow and flurries will end by Tuesday. The next chance of snow arrives from a more potent low later Wednesday.

LABRADOR FORECAST

TONIGHT

Scattered flurries and not overly cold. Lows -5 to -10. Winds from the east at 5-15 km/h.

TOMORROW

Scattered flurries, but very little in the way of snow accumulation. Highs near 0, except -3 in the north.

SUNDAY AND BEYOND

Light snow will fall in the southeast of Labrador on Sunday, with a few centimeters of accumulations. Areas farther north and west will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered flurries. Highs near freezing.

More light snow will fall in the southeast on Monday, while western areas will see mostly cloudy skies. Highs again near 0.

The rest of the week across the Big Land look similar, with the next chance of snow arriving in the west on Wednesday.