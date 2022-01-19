Firefighters were called to a home on Jordon Place in the Shea Heights area of St. John’s around 1:30 Wednesday morning.

When they arrived they found the lone occupant outside and smoke and flames showing.



They were able to make a quick attack and knock down the blaze, but not before there was extensive damage to the home, but luckily no injuries. Officials say had the occupant not been awakened by the smoke detector, the outcome could have been different.

There is no word at this time as to the cause of the fire.