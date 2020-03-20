In a time when many people are self-isolating, and working from home – it’s important to try to see a light at the end of the tunnel.
Now, after a recommendation on Twitter, Parks Canada will be lighting the Signal Hill star on Cabot Tower today, as a sign of hope.
I think @ParksCanadaNL should light the evening Star on Signal Hill until this is over. It always gave me a sense of hope. Might be silly but I think it would be nice pic.twitter.com/gmGAAzhNIa
— Jeff (@JeffreykBrace) March 18, 2020
