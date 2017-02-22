A house of horrors trial a long time away

It has been described as a house of horrors, complete with a torture room and restraints. But what happened inside a house on Springdale Street in St. John’s won’t be known for a while. We do know a young man was shot with a handgun inside the home and that four people have been charged with attempted murder – Rebecca Murphy, 19, as well as 42-year-old Mabel Stanley and 55-year-old Harold Noftall. A 16-year-old – also charged – can’t be named.

The crown’s evidence in the case is still being processed and should be available to the

defense next week. Trial dates are much further down the road.

Two of the accused have consented to remain in custody.

All four are expected back in court late next month.