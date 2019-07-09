Easter Seals in St. John’s has suffered a devastating blow after a flood has forced the closure of the facility. NTV’s Gerri Lynn Mackey on what the organization hopes to do, to continue programming in the interim.
-Advertisement-
Obtaining the Campaigns list from the server has failed! Server returned unexpected content.
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.