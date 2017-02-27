The trial has been delayed for a man described by a British Columbia judge as “a con man and a compulsive liar.”

Even though the 69-year-old has been admitted to palliative care, the trial is expected to proceed later this year.

Last year, James Drummond was sentenced to three months in prison and 12 months probation after he signed a lease in 2013 for a C.B.S house he couldn’t afford and then refused to vacate. Drummond and his family were eventually evicted from that home. Now he is facing similar charges of forgery after he is said to have produced documents to obtain a house key.

In addition to the 2015 conviction, Drummond has also been convicted for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the Boys Scouts Christmas tree fund in West Vancouver.