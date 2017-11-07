9-1-1 calls started coming in shortly after midnight.

An elderly couple lives at the home. Their cars were in the driveway and neighbors didn’t know if they were home.

Platoon Chief Brian Tucker said when they arrived the home was fully engulfed in flames. High winds overnight fanned those flames. Firefighters were unable to enter the burning building, and turned their attention to preventing the fire from spreading. Adding to firefighting difficulties there are no fire hydrants in the area. Chief Tucker said they had to tap into an underground water tank at Easter Seals. To supplement that, a water tanker was also brought in. Officials says the floors of the two-story older wooden home either collapsed or were too unstable to permit an interior search, until hours later – that is when they found the man’s remains. Police are not releasing his identity until family members have been notified.