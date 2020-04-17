92-year-old Rita Hickey of Chapel’s Cove has recovered from COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, her daughter Agatha Hickey writes that it was a terrifying and tearful 14 days for the entire family.

“All Covid-19 stories unfortunately don’t have a happy ending like our Mom’s story,” said Hickey. “I cannot stress enough the importance of following the rules, staying in your own bubble and practicing social distancing.”

She's back!!! It's a very joyous day for our beautiful Mom, Nan, Aunt and Friend! And most certainly for her family… Posted by Agatha Hickey on Thursday, April 16, 2020

Hickey thanked everyone who supported her mother throughout her battle with the COVID-19 virus, including those who made faithful window visits and FaceTime calls to brighten her day.