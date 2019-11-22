A 90-year-old man was the victim of an assault yesterday afternoon in St. John’s, according to a viral Facebook post.

The man was punched in the face by another driver on Thursday afternoon on Topsail Road.

ROAD RAGE ALERT!!!!This afternoon a 90 year old man driving a 2017 light gray Ford Escape was assaulted on topsail road… Posted by Angela Short Hammond on Thursday, November 21, 2019

The family of the victim is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dash camera footage, to contact the RNC.

The RNC have confirmed they are investigating the assault which took place on Topsail Road.

Shortly after noon on Thursday, November 21, 2019, members of RNC Operational Patrol Services Division (OPS) responded to a report of an assault which occurred on Topsail Road, near Mount Pearl Square. It was reported that a man had exited his vehicle while stopped on the roadway and proceeded to assault a 90 year old man who was operating another vehicle. The suspect left the area prior to police arrival. The 90 year old man was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The man responsible for this assault is believed to be 30 to 40 years old, and is described as tall and slender. The suspect vehicle is reported to be an orange sedan, with the last three digits of the license plate being ‘892’. Investigators are asking that anyone with dash camera or CCTV footage in the area of Mount Pearl Square on Topsail Road on November 21, 2019, between noon and 1:00 pm, please contact the RNC.

Anyone with information which may assist this investigation is asked to call the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS