A 90-year-old man was the victim of an assault yesterday afternoon in St. John’s, according to a viral Facebook post.

The man was punched in the face by another driver on Thursday afternoon on Topsail Road.

This afternoon a 90 year old man driving a 2017 light gray Ford Escape was assaulted on topsail road…

The family of the victim is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dash camera footage, to contact the RNC.