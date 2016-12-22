86-year-old woman dies after four-vehicle collision near Doe Hills

Police are investigating a four-vehicle crash that claimed the life of an 86-year-old woman on Wednesday.

The collision happened Tuesday evening on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Doe Hills. Several people were sent to hospital. An 86-year-old woman died the next day in hospital.

The investigation is continuing with the help of a collision reconstructionist. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the Whitbourne RCMP at (709) 759-2600, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), text TIP190 + your message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637), or at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.