Eighty-five staff members at the Health Sciences Centre are now self-isolating after they were identified through contact tracing as contacts of a patient who tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Eastern Health, staff who have been in contact with this patient have been instructed to self-isolate and swabbing has begun as per normal protocol. Staff have also been instructed to continue to monitor their symptoms and are required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Contact tracing is still underway to determine any other individuals who may have been in contact with this individual.