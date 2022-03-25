Police are treating the death of an 82-year-old woman in St. John’s last week as homicide.

RNC officers responded to a request for assistance from paramedics March 16 after they had received a report of a woman requiring medical attention in the area of Mitchell Court in St. John’s. She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The RNC Criminal Investigation Division (CID) was engage and the woman’s death was believed to be suspicious at the time.

After consultation with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, police are treating the death of the female as homicide. The RNC has identified a suspect and the investigation currently remains active.

Police are asking that anyone who has information to assist the investigation contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at: www.nlcrimestoppers.com.