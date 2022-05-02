A 73-year-old man died Monday morning after an incident involving a 12-foot recreational fishing boat on Scotch’s Pond.

Whitbourne RCMP received the report around 9:30 a.m. of the drowning and attended the scene in Green’s Harbour. Officers learned that at approximately 6:30 a.m., a man and a woman launched a boat onto the pond to go fishing. While re-positioning the boat, the man started the engine, lost his balance and fell into the water.

Multiple attempts made by the woman to help the man get back into the boat were unsuccessful. She then went into the water, brought the man’s body to the shoreline and left the area to get help. Neither of the occupants were wearing a life jacket and none were available in the boat.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged and the investigation is continuing.