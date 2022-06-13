A 72-year-old woman is dead after a collision between a tractor trailer and an SUV Monday morning on the Trans-Canada Highway near Robinsons.

Police were called shortly after 9 a.m. The truck and SUV collided near the Robinson’s River bridge on the TCH. The lone occupant of the SUV died at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to Sir Thomas Roddick Hospital in Stephenville with injuries.

A Traffic Analyst with RCMP Traffic Services attended the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged and the investigation is continuing.