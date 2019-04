The 70th Provincial Drama Festival gets underway on April 21st. Seven groups from St. John’s to Happy Valley-Goose Bay will be on the Arts and Culture Centre main stage, in the capital city, throughout the week. NTV News asked groups to send in videos of their rehearsal, and give viewers a taste of what the audience can expect during the Festival. The Avion Players from Gander are performing “The┬áDonnellys“.

-Advertisement-