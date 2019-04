The 70th Newfoundland and Labrador Drama Festival starts this Sunday night in St. John’s. It begins with the original local play, “Jack Meets the Cat and Other Tales”, written in part by Newfoundland icon, Andy Jones. School Zone Productions of St. John’s is taking on the play, and making it their own with some interesting props. Here’s a video they submitted to NTV, about their production of “Jack Meets the Cat and Other Tales.”

-Advertisement-