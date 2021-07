A 69-year-old man is dead after an ATV rolled over on the T’Railway east of Norris Arm North on Thursday.

RCMP say the Lewisporte man was found deceased under the ATV, which had rolled approximately six to eight feet off the trail. He was wearing a helmet. A young passenger on the ATV was uninjured.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been engaged and the investigation into the cause of the rollover is continuing.