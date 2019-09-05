Police say a 68 year old man is dead after a single-vehicle motor vehicle collision that occurred on Route 331 near the community of Rodger’s Cove on Tuesday.

When RCMP arrived on scene they found the driver and lone occupant, a 68-year-old man from Gander, had been ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The investigation determined the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

RCMP are working to determine the cause of the crash and are stressing the importance of wearing a seat belt at all times and on all roadways.