A 67-year-old man is deceased following an ATV crash Tuesday near Terrenceville.

Shortly before 6 p.m., Burin Peninsula RCMP received the report and attended the scene. An ATV departed the trail to avoid any icy section and travelled down over a steep embankment. The ATV flipped over as it travelled down the embankment and the driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was found trapped underneath the vehicle. He died at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged. The investigation is continuing.