George Brake, 66, of Shoal Brook appeared in court Wednesday to face charges after Tuesday’s incident in Deer Lake.

Police say Brake threatened to execute local politicians. He was arrested outside the law office of PC candidate Jim Goudie in Humber Gros-Morne. The RCMP say all local candidates in the provincial election were considered targets.

Brake has been charged with the following:

Possession of a Weapon Dangerous to Public Peace

Uttering Threats to Cause Death

Dangerous Driving

Flight from Police

Deer Lake RCMP and Traffic Services West responded following a report of a man exhibiting erratic behaviour and expressing comments referencing firearms and that he was heading to Deer Lake to “stop the election.” He was travelling in a truck from the Bonne Bay area.

The RCMP had serious concerns for public safety, including the safety Liberal leader Andrew Furey, who is the incumbent for the district, and other political candidates. Police located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The driver refused to pull over and sped away. Police pursued and made the arrest when the truck stopped in Deer Lake near the office of a current political candidate. At that time, Brake uttered threats against local politicians. Thirty-six hunting and tactical knives were found in the truck. The man’s driver’s license was suspended and the truck seized and impounded.

Information concerning the arrest and threats uttered were shared with the Department of Justice and Public Safety and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, as its mandate includes protection of those elected to public office.

Brake has been remanded into custody, with another court appearance scheduled for Thursday.