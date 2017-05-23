Sixty-five per cent of political donations reported in the 2015 election year came from companies. That’s according to numbers released last week by Elections Newfoundland and Labrador, which publishes all donations that individually or in sum add up to $100 or more.

Eighty-two per cent of reported donations came from companies and unions combined. The Liberals and Tories each got 81 per cent of their reported donations from companies, while the NDP got 75 per cent of their money from unions.

It will all be food for thought next year for the All-Party Committee on Democratic Reform when it looks at whether corporate and union donations should be banned. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

Click to download spreadsheets (source: Elections NL):

2015 Political Contributions

2015 Donations by Companies

2015 Donations by Unions

2015 Donations by Individuals