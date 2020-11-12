Harbour Grace RCMP is on the scene of a residence in Victoria which was severely damaged by fire overnight. A 64-four-year-old resident of the home was found dead inside the remains of the home.

Police received a report at approximately 1:20 a.m. that the home was engulfed in flames. The Victoria Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and Fire and Emergency Services are engaged; the investigation is continuing.

If anyone has information regarding this fire, please contact Harbour Grace RCMP at 709-596-5014 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by Secure Web Tips at www.nlcrimestoppers.com , or by downloading the free and secure mobile app. Search the App store for “P3 Tips”. Electronic tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are encrypted, entirely confidential and completely anonymous.