There was a fatal accident on Lemarchant Road near Brazil Street last night, a woman walking was struck and killed by a passing vehicle. Police, Fire and Rescue were called to the area around 7:00 pm, and located the woman and the damaged vehicle, the 63-year-old was rushed to hospital but succumbed to her injuries. The vesicle was east bound at the time of the accident, roads were wet, but visibility was good at the time with light drizzle. Police closed the road for several hours as they investigated the accident, the road has since reopened. .

